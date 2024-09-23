 Skip to main content

Huawei announces 10,000 apps support ‘HarmonyOS Next’ after blocking Android apps

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 23 2024 - 10:40 am PT
2 Comments
Huawei

After a few years of building out “HarmonyOS,” Huawei’s latest update has finally blocked the ability to install Android apps at all, but that comes as a large library of supported apps has been built.

As was reported last year, Huawei was working towards a version of its HarmonyOS, which started as a thinly veiled Android skin, that didn’t support Android apps. Since the switch from EMUI to HarmonyOS, Huawei smartphone users have still been able to sideload most apps, even if they still can’t use Google apps including the Play Store.

While preparing for the switch, though, Huawei was hard at work convincing developers to support “HarmonyOS Next.” In a press release, Huawei says that 10,000 apps are now supported on the updated platform, with “99.9% of consumers’ usage time needs” covered.

Huawei explains (translated):

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Zhu Yonggang, President of Huawei Mobile Cloud, announced that more than 10,000 applications and meta-services have been launched on the HarmonyOS NEXT application market, meeting 99.9% of consumers’ usage time

Huawei is expected to fully launch this new platform on September 24 alongside new products.

Last week, the company also debuted the world’s first tri-fold smartphone in the Mate XT.

Huawei

Huawei

