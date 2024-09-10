 Skip to main content

Huawei’s wild tri-fold smartphone is here and it’s barely thicker than Galaxy Z Fold 6 [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 10 2024 - 7:50 am PT
5 Comments

Huawei has just launched the world’s first tri-fold smartphone in the Mate XT, with the device arriving in China for a cost of just under $3,000.

The Huawei Mate XT takes foldable displays to a new level by adding an extra fold. The OLED display ribbons through a device that can open its screen twice to reveal a large 10.2-inch display at a 16:11 aspect ratio.

You can also use the device more like a traditional book-style foldable with a single portion unfolded coming in at 7.9-inches, similar in size to Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

When folded up the Huawei Mate XT ends up being fairly similar to a typical smartphone with a 6.4-inch display and a thickness of just 12.8mm despite being a tri-fold device. For context, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm thick, and it only folds once. When fully unfolded, the device is just 3.6mm thick at its thinnest point, with a portion of the device being slightly thicker to make room for the USB-C port.

Despite the super-thin and complex design, though, Huawei has still stuffed this foldable with all of the things you’d expect from a typical flagship smartphone. 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, satellite connectivity, and a trio of flagship-tier cameras – 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 5.5x telephoto.

It even has a bigger battery than most other foldables, with a 5,600 mAh cell inside that supports fast charging over USB-C at up to 66W and wireless charging at up to 50W.

There’s no official word yet on the chipset inside of this device, but it’s thought to be the Kirin 9010.

Huawei has already opened up sales of the Mate XT in China – it’s unlikely it will be sold elsewhere – with a starting price of ¥19999. That’s roughly $2,800 USD, making this device cost about $1,000 more than many book-style foldables available today.

What do you think of the idea of a tri-fold smartphone?

More on Foldables:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Huawei

Huawei
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Huawei Mate XT

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications