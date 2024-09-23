Samsung Galaxy S24 FE reportedly starts at $649 in the US with Exynos chip

According to new leaks, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE is going to be more expensive despite not looking like much of an upgrade.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE has leaked on a few occasions so far, with a design that looks virtually identical to the Galaxy S23 FE (and Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S24), a bigger display, and an Exynos chip that’s reportedly going to used in all regions, including the US.

According to SmartPrix, the Galaxy S24 FE will see a price hike in the US market to a starting price of $649.

If true, that would be a $20 price hike, as the Galaxy S23 FE started at $629 for non-carrier variants (even though it was originally advertised at $599). That’d be for the 128GB model, while the 256GB option would cost $709.

That’s not quite as crazy as expected based on other recent leaks that were based on international pricing, which appears to be even higher.

This higher price, though, is with the Galaxy S24 FE ditching the Snapdragon chip found in last year’s model for an Exynos 2400e, an underclocked version of the regular Exynos 2400. This new device would also have the same camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP 3x telephoto. The battery is said to be 4,600 mAh while the device would adopt the 7-year update policy found on Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6.

