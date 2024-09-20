 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Ring may get larger sizes soon, launching in Mexico too

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 20 2024 - 7:10 am PT
1 Comment

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is apparently getting a hardware update that delivers additional sizes while the wearable also makes its way to a new region.

Galaxy Ring made its debut in July as Samsung’s smallest health wearable, and it’s a pretty solid option especially thanks to its lack of subscription fees. But it’s not available in all regions, and some users with larger fingers are currently unable to use it.

Addressing the first half of that, Samsung has slowly been expanding the regional availability of Galaxy Ring, with the next launch being in Mexico. Samsung announced the expansion on its website, with the Ring set to launch in the country on October 3. Registration is open now with some “exclusive benefits.”

Beyond that, frequent tipster Max Jambor on Twitter/X says that Samsung will be launching two new Galaxy Ring sizes soon.

The Galaxy Ring launched with sizes 5-13. Those sizes are roughly equivalent to the ring sizing metric used in the United States, but buyers are supposed to get a sizing kit to confirm the fit before actually purchasing the ring itself. But even size 13 is too small for some people, with “most” men’s rings ranging from size 8 to size 15, according to a jewelry designer.

As such, Samsung is apparently planning to launch the Galaxy Ring in size 14 and size 15 options. These new options will supposedly launch “in the coming weeks,” though there’s no official word from Samsung on that just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available now starting at $399.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications