Samsung Galaxy Ring may get larger sizes soon, launching in Mexico too

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is apparently getting a hardware update that delivers additional sizes while the wearable also makes its way to a new region.

Galaxy Ring made its debut in July as Samsung’s smallest health wearable, and it’s a pretty solid option especially thanks to its lack of subscription fees. But it’s not available in all regions, and some users with larger fingers are currently unable to use it.

Addressing the first half of that, Samsung has slowly been expanding the regional availability of Galaxy Ring, with the next launch being in Mexico. Samsung announced the expansion on its website, with the Ring set to launch in the country on October 3. Registration is open now with some “exclusive benefits.”

Beyond that, frequent tipster Max Jambor on Twitter/X says that Samsung will be launching two new Galaxy Ring sizes soon.

The Galaxy Ring launched with sizes 5-13. Those sizes are roughly equivalent to the ring sizing metric used in the United States, but buyers are supposed to get a sizing kit to confirm the fit before actually purchasing the ring itself. But even size 13 is too small for some people, with “most” men’s rings ranging from size 8 to size 15, according to a jewelry designer.

As such, Samsung is apparently planning to launch the Galaxy Ring in size 14 and size 15 options. These new options will supposedly launch “in the coming weeks,” though there’s no official word from Samsung on that just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available now starting at $399.

