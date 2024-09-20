Samsung has updated these Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1.1

Samsung is in the process of rolling out its next big update, One UI 6.1.1, to Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Here’s what has been updated so far.

What’s new in One UI 6.1.1?

On the whole, One UI 6.1.1 is not a major update. It’s still based on Android 14, with One UI 7 set to be a much bigger update based on Android 15.

New in One UI 6.1.1 on Galaxy flagships you’ll find additional Galaxy AI features. These include “Listening Mode” in Interpreter, “Composer” for Chat Assist, and “Suggested Replies” from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on select other devices such as the Galaxy S24 series. “PDF Overlay Translation” is being added to the Samsung Notes app alongside other improvements to Note Assist, while “Sketch to Image” can add additional content to an existing image based on a rough sketch. There’s also a new dedicated section in the Settings app for Galaxy AI.

There are also enhancements throughout the system, including better animations, app updates, and support for new accessories. For example, some of the new audio features on Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro require One UI 6.1.1.

Samsung is rolling out One UI 6.1.1 slowly alongside monthly security updates. Many Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets will see the update alongside the September 2024 security patch, while others will get it later.

As of September 20, the following Galaxy devices have been updated:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung already has One UI 6.1.1 pre-installed on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

You can check for regional rollout details through the in-depth breakdowns available at SamMobile.

If you’re waiting on the One UI 6.1.1 update on your Samsung Galaxy device, you can check for updates through Settings > Software update and tap “Download and install” to check for any new updates.

Beyond the list above, Samsung is expected to eventually update other Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1.1. The update will likely be available to the past couple of generations of flagship Galaxy phones while also making its way to mid-range smartphones and tablets in time.

We’ll continue to update the list above with new updates as they’re made widely available.

