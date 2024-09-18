Samsung set to offer six years of Android updates on one of its cheapest phones

After boosting its software update policy on flagships to match Google Pixel, Samsung is now apparently bringing a massive six years of Android OS updates to one of its most affordable smartphones.

Google set a new industry standard last year with the launch of the Pixel 8 series, offering a massive seven years of both security updates and Android OS updates. That policy has since also applied to Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Meanwhile, Samsung matched Google’s commitment earlier this year, starting with the Galaxy S24 series, with the policy also applying to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

It’s been a wonderful move in the right direction for Android devices, but it’s also largely only applied to pricey smartphones. The cheapest Android device currently getting this lengthy of an update commitment is the $499 Pixel 8a.

Now, Samsung may also be upgrading its update policy for one of its least expensive devices.

The Tech Outlook obtained marketing materials for the Galaxy A16 ahead of Samsung’s launch of the budget smartphone, revealing its design and key features and specs. The Galaxy A16, according to the official-looking materials, will have a 6.7-inch display, faster Exynos or MediaTek chips, depending on region, and the addition of IP54 water resistance. It looks like a solid upgrade, but the kicker is the software support.

Listed on a comparison of the Galaxy A16 to the Galaxy A15 that came before it, Samsung notes that the new model gets six years of full software support, both security updates and Android OS updates. That’s up from the previous four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

It’s not a major leap, but it’s important nonetheless, as someone buying a super-cheap Android smartphone can now expect nearly the same support as a flagship, as least in terms of longevity.

That’ll be especially impressive if the Galaxy A16 comes in at the same $199 price as the Galaxy A15.

The full design of the Galaxy A16 surfaced about a week ago.

Samsung is expected to fully launch the Galaxy A16 within the next month or so.

