 Skip to main content

Samsung set to offer six years of Android updates on one of its cheapest phones

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 18 2024 - 8:03 am PT
1 Comment

After boosting its software update policy on flagships to match Google Pixel, Samsung is now apparently bringing a massive six years of Android OS updates to one of its most affordable smartphones.

Google set a new industry standard last year with the launch of the Pixel 8 series, offering a massive seven years of both security updates and Android OS updates. That policy has since also applied to Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Meanwhile, Samsung matched Google’s commitment earlier this year, starting with the Galaxy S24 series, with the policy also applying to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

It’s been a wonderful move in the right direction for Android devices, but it’s also largely only applied to pricey smartphones. The cheapest Android device currently getting this lengthy of an update commitment is the $499 Pixel 8a.

Now, Samsung may also be upgrading its update policy for one of its least expensive devices.

The Tech Outlook obtained marketing materials for the Galaxy A16 ahead of Samsung’s launch of the budget smartphone, revealing its design and key features and specs. The Galaxy A16, according to the official-looking materials, will have a 6.7-inch display, faster Exynos or MediaTek chips, depending on region, and the addition of IP54 water resistance. It looks like a solid upgrade, but the kicker is the software support.

Listed on a comparison of the Galaxy A16 to the Galaxy A15 that came before it, Samsung notes that the new model gets six years of full software support, both security updates and Android OS updates. That’s up from the previous four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

It’s not a major leap, but it’s important nonetheless, as someone buying a super-cheap Android smartphone can now expect nearly the same support as a flagship, as least in terms of longevity.

That’ll be especially impressive if the Galaxy A16 comes in at the same $199 price as the Galaxy A15.

The full design of the Galaxy A16 surfaced about a week ago.

Samsung is expected to fully launch the Galaxy A16 within the next month or so.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung Galaxy A16

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications