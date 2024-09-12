 Skip to main content

Google Store re-elevates Chromecast with Google TV alongside Streamer

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 12 2024 - 8:23 pm PT
1 Comment

When the Google TV Streamer debuted on the US Google Store last month, the Chromecast with Google TV was de-emphasized, but it’s now back. 

Previously, the “Streaming” category on the Google Store’s Smart Home page went directly to the Google TV Streamer listing. You could still search for the Chromecast, with the dongle also featured in a comparison on the Streamer product page, but it wasn’t as prominent.

Now, there’s a dedicated Streaming landing page that shows the Google TV Streamer and Chromecast side-by-side. You get a brief section about the benefits of Google TV (discovery, Cast, and smart home controls), as well as the same “Which streamer is right for you?” comparison.

That chart highlights Dolby Atmos, the new Voice Remote with customizable button and Find My Remote, 32 vs. 8GB of RAM, Ethernet, and Thread border router.

Google is no longer making new Chromecast 4K or HD dongles, but will remain selling them until inventory runs out. They will continue to be updated, with the latest release coming this week, and Android 14 arriving later this year. The re-elevation on the Google Store suggests the Chromecast will still be around for a bit after the Streamer.

The Google TV Streamer will be available from September 24. 

Google Store Chromecast Streamer
Google Store Chromecast Streamer

More on Chromecast:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast with Google TV
Google Store

Google Store

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications