Google Store re-elevates Chromecast with Google TV alongside Streamer

When the Google TV Streamer debuted on the US Google Store last month, the Chromecast with Google TV was de-emphasized, but it’s now back.

Previously, the “Streaming” category on the Google Store’s Smart Home page went directly to the Google TV Streamer listing. You could still search for the Chromecast, with the dongle also featured in a comparison on the Streamer product page, but it wasn’t as prominent.

Now, there’s a dedicated Streaming landing page that shows the Google TV Streamer and Chromecast side-by-side. You get a brief section about the benefits of Google TV (discovery, Cast, and smart home controls), as well as the same “Which streamer is right for you?” comparison.

That chart highlights Dolby Atmos, the new Voice Remote with customizable button and Find My Remote, 32 vs. 8GB of RAM, Ethernet, and Thread border router.

Google is no longer making new Chromecast 4K or HD dongles, but will remain selling them until inventory runs out. They will continue to be updated, with the latest release coming this week, and Android 14 arriving later this year. The re-elevation on the Google Store suggests the Chromecast will still be around for a bit after the Streamer.

The Google TV Streamer will be available from September 24.

