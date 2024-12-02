Report: Samsung smart glasses debut in January, software reveal ‘this month’

According to a report out of Korea, Samsung is planning to launch its smart glasses in January, with the software running on the glasses set to be “unveiled” sometime “this month.”

Yonhap News (via @Jukanlosreve) reports that Samsung has plans to reveal its smart glasses in January alongside the Galaxy S25. That initial reveal wouldn’t be a full launch, but just “a video or image” at the event. It sounds like how Samsung first introduced the Galaxy Ring earlier this year, with the company having shown off the Ring at the very end of its Unpacked event in January and offer a closer look at MWC in February, only to fully launch the health wearable in July alongside its new foldables.

An actual release would be in “the third quarter” of 2025.

The report goes on to mention that the software platform for the XR product will be revealed in some capacity “this month.”

Samsung has been working with Google on the software for this product for some time now, with the two companies having first announced a partnership in February 2023 with the device to be powered by Android. In July, this was reiterated alongside the confirmation that the “upcoming XR platform” would be “coming this year.”

The XR smart glasses Samsung is building reportedly lack a display, but are said to weigh in at around 50g (a detail reiterated in this report) and work similarly to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Google’s Gemini would play a role with the glasses, with other features said to include gesture recognition and some form of payment support.

The Galaxy S25 is expected to launch on January 22, with this report suggesting Samsung’s smart glasses would debut at the same event.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram