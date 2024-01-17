Samsung teases upcoming ‘Galaxy Ring’ health tracker [Gallery]

In an unexpected twist, Samsung’s Unpacked event today for the Galaxy S24 series has revealed the “Galaxy Ring,” a new fitness tracker.

At the end of its event this morning, Samsung dropped a very brief teaser for the “Galaxy Ring,” an upcoming smart health tracker that you wear on your finger.

Samsung’s teaser mentions the device will offer health tracking and use AI in some capacity, but there’s no word on pricing or when the device will launch. Samsung’s presentation briefly said:

We’ve created a powerful and accessible health and wellness device here to change the shape of future health like only Samsung can. Meet the Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring has been mentioned a few times in the past, with leaks including the trademark of the name “Galaxy Ring” back in early 2023, and more recently we uncovered details of the Ring in one of Samsung’s apps, which confirmed a 2024 release date.

With today’s teaser, it seems likely we’ll hear more about the device later on in the year, potentially alongside new foldables in the Summer. The only thing we can clearly see from the teaser is a sensor which is likely multi-purpose including capturing your heart rate.

Samsung also offered hands-on time with prototypes to some who attended the company’s Unpacked event today, and while we’ve not seen pictures, the company apparently confirmed a 2024 release date, offers 13 sizing options, and will offer the device in three finishes.

Samsung announced the device alongside new Samsung Health updates including “Vitality Score” and an AI-powered “Booster Card.”

