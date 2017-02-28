Google now notifying general and academic recipients of I/O 2017 tickets

With drawings coming to a close yesterday evening, Google is beginning to inform applicants who were selected for an I/O 2017 ticket. Emails were sent at around 6AM PST with both general and academic admissions being notified.

Google revealed last month through a clever puzzle that they were returning to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. Taking into consideration last year’s initial feedback, the company promises an improved experience for attendees. One change sees the company hosting a party on the first night, with the traditional concert moved to the next day.

Compared to previous years, general admission rose to $1,150 from $900, and academic saw a $75 increase to $375. This morning’s emails also remind attendees that their payment method will soon be charged.

The broad I/O 2017 schedule is already available, but judging from last year finalized sessions aren’t expected until right after the keynote.

For those who received a rejection letter this morning, Google does tend to send out last-minute invites as tickets free up.

Be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Google from May 17-19 for the latest announcements and news. As a reminder, the 2 hour keynote will start at 10AM that Wednesday.