Do you prefer the design of the Galaxy S8 or the LG G6? [Poll]

We are less than a month out from the announcement of the Galaxy S8 but that hasn’t stopped images of the device from leaking. Over the last 24 hours, we’ve seen a leaked promotional picture as well as hands-on images showing off the sides of the handset. Based on everything we’ve seen, do you think the Galaxy S8 looks better than the LG G6?

LG and Samsung have been two of the largest Android OEMs in the US over the last couple of years. While Samsung’s following has obviously grown, LG’s has become more or less stagnant. Even though Samsung had a mishap with the Note 7, the Galaxy S8 is still a highly-anticapted device. LG, on the other hand, released the G5 last year which wasn’t widely loved or used.

This year, LG pulled a Samsung and has created a flagship that not only looks beautiful but also does away with many unnecessary gimmicks such as modularity. Although some critics dislike the G6 for its older processor and lack of fast wireless charging, it does share many design similarities with the Galaxy S8. These include an 18:9 aspect ratio display, near bezel-less design, and the use of premium materials such as metal and glass to construct the handset.

So, based on design alone, which of these two flagship smartphones do you think looks best? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!