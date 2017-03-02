HP’s convertible Chromebook x360 11 G1 Education Edition is coming in April

Acer and ASUS debuted a couple of new education-focused Chromebooks back in January, and now HP and Google have announced a new Chrome OS-running laptop to join the fun. The HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 Education Edition (yeah, that’s a mouthful) is a convertible Chromebook set to arrive in mid-April…

We don’t have a full rundown on details for the new Chromebook yet, but Google says that it’s a “rugged 360 degree convertible” (as you can clearly see in the image above) with USB-C charging, an “optional” stylus and a secondary “world-facing” camera on the keyboard side.

The news comes from deep in a post on The Keyword:

Today we’re excited to announce HP is bringing its addition to the family with the HP Chromebook x360 11 G1 Education Edition, available in mid-April. HP’s rugged 360 degree convertible Chromebook will feature USB-CTM charging and optional stylus and world-facing camera capabilities designed for the specific needs of schools.

Google’s post today also took note of the growing dominance of Chromebooks in schools, especially in Sweden. Futuresource concluded in a recent report that Chromebooks dominated in Swedish schools last year as the top-selling device (across both laptops and tablets, at least). The share of device purchases in Swedish schools has increased to 38% for Chromebooks last year as compared to 18% the year before.