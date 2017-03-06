Would having no headphone jack on the Google Pixel 2 be a dealbreaker? [Poll]

Removing 3.5mm headphone jacks has been a bit of a trend with flagship devices on the market, but now it seems there’s a possibility that Google could also be ditching the jack with the next-generation Pixel. The big question about this rumor is obvious: Would you still consider purchasing the “Pixel 2” if it didn’t have a headphone jack?

One of the first major OEMs to remove the headphone jack was Lenovo with the release of the Moto Z and Moto Z Force. While many didn’t pay attention to those phones, some tech enthusiasts were surprised (and you could say very upset) when rumors started circulating that Apple would remove the port from the then-upcoming (and very mainstream) iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

When Google unveiled the Pixel and Pixel XL, the company semi-openly mocked Apple for removing the 3.5mm port. The Pixel having a way for users to use wired headphones without a dongle was a selling point, but now that Google is looking forward and designing its next flagship, the headphone jack just might just be going by the wayside.

So what do you think? Would you still purchase the Pixel 2 if it didn’t have a headphone jack? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!