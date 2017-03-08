Google acquires Kaggle, the web’s largest data science community

Google has today announced at its Cloud Next conference in San Francisco that it has acquired Kaggle, a notably large online community for data science. The service allows data scientists to hold and participate in competitions, explore datasets, and more…

“During my keynote talk at Next ‘17, I emphasized the importance of democratizing AI,” writes Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist, Google Cloud AI and Machine Learning. “We must lower the barriers of entry to AI and make it available to the largest community of developers, users and enterprises, so they can apply it to their own unique needs.”

The full announcement is over at the Google Cloud blog:

Today, I’m excited to announce that Kaggle will be joining Google Cloud. Founded in 2010, Kaggle is home to the world’s largest community of data scientists and machine learning enthusiasts. More than 800,000 data experts use Kaggle to explore, analyze and understand the latest updates in machine learning and data analytics. Kaggle is the best place to search and analyze public datasets, build machine learning models and grow your data science expertise.

And there are even more details on the Kaggle blog, for those interested in the story. As mentioned, Kaggle will remain a “distinct” brand under Google Cloud, at least for now:

The Kaggle team will remain together and will continue Kaggle as a distinct brand within Google Cloud. We will continue to grow our competitions and open data platforms, and we will remain open to all data scientists, companies, techniques and technologies. Kaggle Kernels will continue to support a diverse ecosystem of machine learning libraries and packages supported by Google as well as those outside of Google’s toolkit.