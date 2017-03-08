Google Allo updated with support for Android Auto, animated emoji

Google today has updated its Allo messaging app with support for Android Auto. With today’s update, Allo message notifications now support hands-free usage while driving, whereas before they simply disappeared behind the main interface of Android Auto.

Previously, when you would receive an Allo message, the notification would disappear behind the main interface as a way to seemingly prevent distracted driving.

With today’s update, however, you can now use your voice to reply to the message or reply with a prewritten response such as “I’m driving right now.” Android Auto will also now read the message aloud to you while you’re driving.

The new interface can be seen in the image below, showing the options to call a recent contact, hear the message read aloud, or send a prewritten response.

In addition to Android Auto support, today’s Allo update also brings animated emojis, as well as bug fixes and performance improvements that improve the overall experience:

Animated emojis: Bring emojis to life. Just hold the send button and slide up to animate.

Android Auto support: Enjoy hands-free messaging when you’re on the go.

Bug fixes: Performance improvements for a better chatting experience.

The Allo app is available for free on the Play Store.