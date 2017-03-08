This 3D-printed mount makes it easy to put Google Home on your wall [Gallery]

There’s a lot to love about Google Home, but the hardest part about owning one is getting the placement just right so it can hear you from the most places. For many, like me, the ideal placement is near a TV or computer, but that can tend to have a negative effect if you’re actually using the speakers on those items. Luckily, there’s a solution.

In my room, I figured the best place for Google Home was mounted up on the wall, so I hit the web to look for a wall mount of some sort. Finally, I came across a wall mount from Unrelated Labs on Shapeways. The 3D-printed mount lets you mount Google Home on the wall with a minimal footprint and a sense of security that the device won’t be going anywhere.

The mount itself is very simple, with one end shaped to perfectly fit the bottom of a Google Home with a cutout toward the rear to let the power cable come through. Once mounted with a screw (not included), you’ll never notice that the mount is even there, giving the impression at a glance that Google Home is levitating. I’ve been using the mount with my Google Home for about a month now, and so far I’ve yet to notice any flex in the mount.

Shapeways offers the mount in three colors, Black, White, and Polished White. All three are built the same way, but I’d recommend the Black option since it blends into the bottom of Google Home perfectly.

This isn’t a product for everyone, but if you’ve had trouble getting your Google Home into the right spot for optimal listening, then you might want to consider sticking it on the wall with this mount. Shapeways offers the “Levitating Google Home Wall Mount” for $26.99 with a $4.99 fee for shipping. Standard manufacturing speed will get the mount in the mail within about a week, but you can save a couple of dollars using extended manufacturing which ships the mount later on.