Google once more named world’s best company to work for in Fortune 100 ranking

For the sixth year running, Google has been named the world’s best company to work for by a Fortune 100 ranking. It’s the eighth time in eleven years that Google has taken the number one slot.

The $75 billion tech titan is famous for luxe perks like free gourmet food, haircuts, and laundry services, of course. But it also takes a ­rigorous analytical approach to morale. It boosted its parental-leave policies, for example, after finding that mothers were leaving at higher rates—the result was a 50% reduction in attrition for working moms. And then there’s the culture: Town halls held by black Googlers and allies, support for transgender workers, and unconscious-bias workshops (­already attended by more than 70% of staff) help foster what employees say is a “safe and inclusive” workplace at this hive of high performers …

The full ranking allows you to sort companies by such factors as compensation, perks and time off …

The ranking is primarily based on anonymously surveying more than 230,000 employees, who are asked to rate their company for such things as leadership quality, relationships with colleagues and support for their personal and professional goals. But it also factors in the results of management questionnaires sent to each company to examine a range of issues.

Great Place to Work scores a Culture Audit management questionnaire from each company, which reports details such as compensation and benefits, hiring practices, recognition, training, and diversity programs.

Fortune said that there was a strong correlation between being a great place to work and a company’s business success. Surprisingly, Apple doesn’t make the top 100 ranking at all.

Over the years our research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work, and many other scholars have consistently found that the good guys finish first in profitability, revenue growth, stock performance, and other key business measures.

Law firm Perkins Coie topped the compensation list, biotech giant Genentech offered the best perks and HR tech firm Workday offered the most time off.