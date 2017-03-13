The original Huawei Watch may pick up Android Wear 2.0 later this month

Android Wear 2.0 debuted on the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style, and now, about a month later, it seems it’s finally on its way to older hardware. Today, Huawei has seemingly confirmed that the update will be heading to the original Huawei Watch starting later this month.

As mentioned on Twitter by Huawei’s German account, Android Wear 2.0 is scheduled to make its way to the first generation Huawei Watch by the end of March, meaning the update should be landing sometime in the next two weeks. Take that with a grain of salt, though, as it could be that the account was only speaking of a local rollout, and not a full worldwide one.

Like on LG’s new watches, the Huawei Watch will gain access to the Play Store, get a revamped UI, more capable watch faces, and improved support for standalone applications. Wear 2.0 also includes Google Assistant.

Unfortunately, the Huawei Watch won’t gain support for some of Android Wear’s other new capabilities, like Android Pay, due to the older hardware. The upcoming Huawei Watch 2, on the other hand, will offer support for Android Pay and a cellular radio, but in a less sleek and attractive body…

