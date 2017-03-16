ZTE Axon 7 picks up Android 7.1.1 with Wi-Fi calling on T-Mobile and February security patch

Following its upgrade from Marshmallow to Nougat last month, ZTE is today making a slightly newer version of Android available to Axon 7 owners ─ 7.1.1. While it’s no major update, 7.1.1 brings along some welcome changes for the device, as well as bringing updated security patch levels to the phone.
Right now, few smartphones carry the Android 7.1.1 update, with Google’s Pixel phones and most Nexus devices being the only notable devices with the update, although OnePlus does currently have it in beta for the OnePlus 3/T.
Like with Nexus and Pixel devices, Android 7.1.1 for the Axon brings along with it a few minor changes, such as added emojis, the ability to send GIFs directly in text fields with supported apps and keyboards, and app shortcuts on supported launchers.
ZTE also says that this update adds enhancements for Daydream VR and brings the phone up to February’s monthly security patch. The full changelog follows, and the update should be available soon for all Axon 7 owners.
- T-Mobile Wi-Fi Calling support – T-Mobile Axon 7 users will now be able to send and receive both calls and text messages over Wi-Fi. Don’t have service in a certain area? Don’t miss a beat by connecting to a wireless network to continue talking and texting.
- More ways to communicate – With 7.1.1, Google made all its emojis gender-equal, representing a wider range of professions for both men and women – so now you can be the astronaut you always wanted. Plus, you gain the ability to send gifs directly from your keyboard on supported apps. Go ahead, express yourself!
- Daydream update & optimization – One of our favorite 2017 announcements was that the Axon 7 was finally Daydream-ready! With Android 7.1.1, we’re making your virtual reality even better by updating and optimizing your experience.
- Google security patches updates through Feb 2017 – Speaking of security, Google fixed all of its known vulnerabilities with 7.1.1. Sound boring? You may be right, but these patches are critical in keeping your information even more safe while sending emails, browsing the website, texting, or processing media files.