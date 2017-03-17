9to5Toys Last Call: Dell 28-inch 4K Monitor $300, Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell $150, ecobee3 Lite Thermostat $140, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]
- Sphero makes this best selling Star Wars BB-8 App Controlled Robot for $95 (Reg. $120+)
- The NES-style throwback platformer Adventures of Pip: $2 (Reg. $6)
- Montblanc’s Summit smartwatch pairs luxurious design with Google Assistant and more
- Create your own iconic NES-era 8-bit theme songs with the Arcano Chiptune Synth II [Video]
- Arc’s 121C Aileron is the “world’s first” pure carbon electric skateboard
- Monoprice St. Patrick’s Day Sale – up to 20% off: Bluetooth Party Speaker for $86
- Magazine titles from under $5/yr with free delivery: Wired, Popular Science, more
- Add The Frog Prince to your Kindle eBook collection for free (Reg. $3)
- Green Deals: Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Classic 6 w/ Herb Seed Pod Kit $85 (Reg. $115), more
- VUDU is offering 50% off select movies and TV shows: The IT Crowd all 5 seasons for $11, more
- Office Supplies: 200-Page Five Star Advance Spiral Notebook $8, more
Make the move to 4K with this Dell 28-inch Ultra HD Widescreen Monitor for $300 shipped (Reg. $380)
See, hear & talk to visitors w/ the iOS/Android compatible Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $150
The HomeKit/Alexa-enabled ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat drops to $140 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $169)
Best Buy’s 3-day sale includes $200 discounts on MacBook Air, $100 off iPad Pro, CarPlay receivers, and more!
Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)
Apple’s powerful 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets a $399 discount: $2,400 (Reg. $2,799)
Get 10 top-rated Mac Apps with FREE updates: NetSpot Pro, CameraBag Cinema and more for $44 ($1,200+ value)
Creative Software: Corel Painter $249, AfterShot 3 $29, Design and Coding Courses, and more!
Twelve popular Mac and iOS apps for students on sale (up to 50% off) to celebrate Pi day: TextExpander, PCalc, Papers for Mac, more
App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)
- The highly-rated Cut the Buttons for iOS hits its best price this year: iPhone for Free or iPad $1
- The highly-rated Leaf RSS News Reader app is now available for free (Reg. $10)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Bean’s Quest for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $3)
- Battle your way through the crafting-focused RPG Crashlands on iOS for just $2 (Reg. $5)
- The iOS action-platformer Devious Dungeon goes free for the first time in years (Reg. $3)
9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Toffee Cases offers 9to5 readers an exclusive 20% off sitewide discount, releases new Commuter Satchel for MacBooks
- You can see everything from up there with the DJI Phantom 4 Drone (refurb.) for $729
- Games/Apps: For Honor from $40, iOS freebies, more
- Enjoy two-day shipping at no extra cost with a free year of ShopRunner ($79 value)
- Daily Deals: Insignia Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Green $1, more
- Ultra HDTV Deals: Samsung 65″ Curved $1,399 (Reg. up to $1,700), more
- This stylish Brenthaven Collins 15-inch Shoulder Bag for MacBooks is only $30 (Orig. $130)
- Smartphone Accessories: Bestek 4-Outlet Power Strip with 4-Port USB charger $14, more
- Mobile Accessories: Nope Webcam Covers 6-Pack $15, Zus Car Charger & Locator $30, More
- Sperry Top-Sider offers up to 50% off shoes, clothes, and accessories + an additional 17% off
- This Hamilton Beach Keep Warm 2-Slice Toaster is back down to $20 (Reg. $30)
- You can grab the Entrepreneur, INC and Fast Company magazine bundle for just $9/yr
- Amazon offers the best-selling RTIC 30-oz. Hot/Cold Tumbler for $10 (Reg. $15)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Put a Space Black Link Apple Watch Band on your wrist for $50 shipped which is $399 less than Apple’s official option
Celebrate March Madness with a new LG 55-inch Curved OLED 4K Smart UHDTV: $1,499 (Reg. $2,000)
Pad & Quill offers 20% off all of its full-grain leather & wood iPhone 6/7/Plus cases
Anker iPhone 7 Accessory Sale: ToughShell Elite Case $5, 2-pack Screen Protectors $5, Car Mounts from $8, more
- Dock your iPhone or Android on this aluminum stand for $6.50
- Aukey wireless switches w/ two remotes for $22
- Apple’s official Black Leather Case for iPhone 7 for $35
- Add Vansky’s mood lighting strips at $11 (Reg. $16)
- Green Deals: Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower $119, more
- You can get the Oster 4-Slice Toaster for $32
- The Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker $34
- Anker Camera Lens Kit $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more
- Bose Wall Mount Outdoor Environmental Speakers for $280
- Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar System for $150
- Puma brings 20% off sale items for spring
- Ralph Lauren extra 30% off: polos, shorts and more!
- 0.5 Cubic Foot SentrySafe and electronic lock for just $47
- The DJI Phantom 3 Video Camera (Refurb) $569 (Orig. $1,259)
- Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards
- TaoTronics 14W Bluetooth Speaker $16 (Reg. $22)
- 3-Pack of USB-C Braided Cables $13, more
- Practice first with this Aukey Mini Drone for just $23
- Sharp’s 60-inch 1080p Smart HDTV for $450 (Reg. $600+)
- Inateck’s MacBook sleeves from $6 (Reg. $17)
- Vansky 50-mile HDTV Antenna $18
- Mpow 20 LED Outdoor Solar Light $16 (Reg. $20), more
- Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus a new case from under $2
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 Wireless Speaker (refurb) $80
- Amazon Fire 7-inch Tablet bundle w/ case + protector: $60
- Canon offers an extra 15% off refurb cameras and more
- KMASHI 20000mAh QC 2.0 Power Bank $19 (Reg. $33), more
- Mint SIM offers exclusive 20% discount from $101
- Step into the world of VR with the Samsung Gear for $50
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Denon takes on your home theater (and Sonos) with its pricey new HEOS Bar and Sub
UrbanX is the low cost solution that converts any bicycle into an eBike in 60 seconds
The Joto drawing robot sketches out your app-controlled art, headlines from Alexa, and more
- Bajaboard is the electric skateboard of our dreams with its rugged build and 31mph speeds
- Siempo is the ‘distraction-free’ smartphone that helps you stay connected
- Relive 6 NES classics w/ the new Capcom Disney Collection: Chip ‘n Dale, more
- Firefly is the voice-controlled smart mirror powered by your iOS/Android tablet
- iPhone users will want to check out Bitplay’s accessory kit
- Samsung’s The Frame complements your home decor as both a TV and an art piece
- This vintage-inspired record player hooks right up with your Sonos system
- Store your passwords, unlock devices and more thanks to this secure new key fob, available now
- Sony announces expansion of its PS Now subscription service with the addition of PS4 games
- Sennheiser’s RS 2000 and RS 5000 wireless TV headphones offer impressive range