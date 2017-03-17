9to5Toys Last Call: Dell 28-inch 4K Monitor $300, Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell $150, ecobee3 Lite Thermostat $140, more

- Mar. 17th 2017 3:36 pm PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

9to5Rewards: Dive into Sling TV on all your favorite devices with a $75 gift card [Giveaway]

Make the move to 4K with this Dell 28-inch Ultra HD Widescreen Monitor for $300 shipped (Reg. $380)

See, hear & talk to visitors w/ the iOS/Android compatible Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $150

The HomeKit/Alexa-enabled ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat drops to $140 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $169)

Best Buy’s 3-day sale includes $200 discounts on MacBook Air, $100 off iPad Pro, CarPlay receivers, and more!

Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Apple’s powerful 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets a $399 discount: $2,400 (Reg. $2,799)

Get 10 top-rated Mac Apps with FREE updates: NetSpot Pro, CameraBag Cinema and more for $44 ($1,200+ value)

Creative Software: Corel Painter $249, AfterShot 3 $29, Design and Coding Courses, and more!

Twelve popular Mac and iOS apps for students on sale (up to 50% off) to celebrate Pi day: TextExpander, PCalc, Papers for Mac, more

App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)

9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Toffee Cases offers 9to5 readers an exclusive 20% off sitewide discount, releases new Commuter Satchel for MacBooks

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Put a Space Black Link Apple Watch Band on your wrist for $50 shipped which is $399 less than Apple’s official option

Celebrate March Madness with a new LG 55-inch Curved OLED 4K Smart UHDTV: $1,499 (Reg. $2,000)

Pad & Quill offers 20% off all of its full-grain leather & wood iPhone 6/7/Plus cases

Anker iPhone 7 Accessory Sale: ToughShell Elite Case $5, 2-pack Screen Protectors $5, Car Mounts from $8, more

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Denon takes on your home theater (and Sonos) with its pricey new HEOS Bar and Sub

UrbanX is the low cost solution that converts any bicycle into an eBike in 60 seconds

The Joto drawing robot sketches out your app-controlled art, headlines from Alexa, and more

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide