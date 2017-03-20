Do you like the look of the new multitasking menu found on the Pixel C? [Poll]

Today Google pushed out the second public beta of Android 7.1.2 to Nexus and Pixel devices. For the most part, this update brought with it performance improvements, but the Pixel C got a refreshed look and feel as well as the addition of a new grid-style multitasking menu. Do you like the look of the new menu and think it should be the default on tablets?

The update to the Pixel C is a very welcome one as the tablet has been one of the most neglected devices in Google’s inventory as of late. That being said, this new multitasking menu seemingly came out of nowhere but it’s a welcome addition. While the card-style found on phones makes sense for smaller displays, this new grid format allows tablet users to see eight of their recently used applications at a time.

Along with the updated multitasking menu, the Pixel C also received its own version of the Pixel Launcher and updated navigation buttons that resemble those found on the Pixel smartphones.

Do you like the new grid-style multitasking menu being introduced on the Pixel C? Do you think it should be the default style going forward for Android tablets? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!