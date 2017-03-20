Second public beta of Android 7.1.2 rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices

Released in late January, the second beta of Android 7.1.2 will soon be available for Pixel and Nexus devices. Unlike the first release, the Nexus 6P will be included in the initial update for this public beta of Nougat’s second maintenance release.

Focusing on refinements, Android 7.1.2 features a number of bug fixes and optimizations, as well as some enhancements for both carriers and end users.

All devices will carry the same NPG47I build number. Some users are reporting that the Nexus 6P finally has fingerprint gestures, like the Pixel and Nexus 5X. Google has yet to post the release notes or factory images for the latest update.

Google announced that Android would be adopting a regular maintenance schedule with the launch of Nougat last year. This latest public beta did not follow the regular monthly release schedule of the developer previews, with a seven week time frame between updates and the Nexus 6P not receiving 7.1.2 until just three weeks prior.

A public release will likely happen in the coming weeks for current Pixel and Nexus devices, with 7.1.2 also being released to AOSP at the same time for OEMs to begin prepping updates for their devices.