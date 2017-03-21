Download the default wallpaper from Android O here

Google seems to be getting better and better at picking out default wallpapers for its OS releases, and this one isn’t any different. Today’s announcement of Android O brought along yet another new fantastic wallpaper, and even if you can’t try out the new OS, you can still download and apply the wallpaper on your device.

Following Google’s recent pattern of satellite-based imagery, Android O’s default shot shows off a mountain range from space with the curve of the planet out in the distance. On a desktop computer monitor, the wallpaper doesn’t look all that great, but once you’ve applied it on a phone, it looks pretty fantastic, especially on an AMOLED panel.

I still love the Earth live wallpaper from the Google Pixel a bit more than this, but this is easily one of my favorite wallpapers in recent memory.

The full wallpaper is embedded below, but just in case it gets compressed at all, here’s an Imgur download.