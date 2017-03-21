PSA: Material Design now has its own Twitter account

Material Design, the design language that Google introduced alongside Android 5.0 Lollipop in 2014, now has its own Twitter account. It’s not exactly clear what the account will bring to the table beyond the things that the Google Design account shares, but I think it’s safe to say that it will be Material-related things, of course.

This comes just a few months after Google announced Material Components, which can be found at the Material.io site that the new Twitter account links to. Material Design Components (MDC) were developed by a core team of engineers and UX designers at Google to make it easier for third-party developers to create using Material on mobile and the web.

And as we mentioned earlier this month, Material Design is still only now making its way into the nooks and crannies of Google’s many applications. For example, the latest Dev release of Google Chrome, which came out earlier this month, includes a Material Design extensions page, and more Material also came with stable Chrome 56 last month.

