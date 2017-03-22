OnePlus broadens availability of its limited edition Midnight Black 3T [Gallery + Video]

Just a couple of days ago, OnePlus launched a very (very) limited edition of its 3T flagship smartphone, which was only available for 250 lucky individuals who happened to be in Paris and willing to go to the Colette retail store.

Now, the firm is making it a little easier to get your hands on it…

The “new” OnePlus 3T, dubbed “Midnight Black,” is essentially the same device as the Colette Edition 3T, save for the Colette logo on the back. It thus retains the sleek, elegant black color, that’s distinctively darker than the phone’s standard Gunmetal Grey. And it may be just a coloration, but OnePlus wants to make sure it did go to great lengths to obtain this exact finish.

The company says that it “tested more than 30 color iterations to perfect the all-black aluminum unibody design,” and that the Midnight Black “features space-grade aluminum with three carefully applied dark coatings 14 microns thick and maintains the natural look and feel of metal.”

If it sounds complicated, it’s because it is. It continues: “Each phone undergoes two sandblasting treatments with various sizes of metal sand to bring out a bright, classy luster. To finish each device, an anti-fingerprint layer is applied to keep the device looking as pristine as the day you first take the phone out of the box.”

Anyways, don’t expect this version to last too long either. OnePlus makes it clear that this is still a limited edition, whose first 250-unit batch will go on sale on Hypebeast’s website on March 24, starting at 4PM GMT. “At a later date,” oneplus.net will be the selling platform for European and North American customers, where the Midnight Black 3T will retail for $479/€479/£439 “while supplies last.”