Casio’s Pro-Trek WSD-F20S adds a sapphire display and blue color to the sporty Android Wear 2.0 watch

One of the few Android Wear watches we saw back at CES 2017 was the Pro-Trek WSD-F20, a successor to Casio’s first outdoor Android Wear smartwatch. The WSD-F20 improves in several areas, but now, Casio is improving on that even further with the limited edition WSD-F20S.

Just like the standard variant, this limited edition model packs Android Wear 2.0, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 4GB of storage, 5ATM water resistance, a 1.32-inch circular LCD display, GPS, along with several other sensors designed for outdoor use.

With the WSD-F20S, you get all of that, but with the addition of a sapphire display for increased scratch resistance, as well as a new coating on the entire watch that offers up a more luxurious look. The watch also gets a nice blue accent color, which I personally adore.

Casio will apparently only be producing 500 of these limited edition models (via Wareable), but pricing is unclear at this time, as is a release date. The standard Casio WSD-F20 is set to release next month.