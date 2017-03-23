Nokia confirms US launch as part of global release for its latest Android devices

HMD Global’s announcement at MWC of Nokia-branded phones running stock Android with fast updates was well received. At the time, the company only noted a vague global launch for the devices, but has confirmed today that the US will also see a release.

At their press event, Nokia noted that their trio of Android devices will be released globally in Q2 of this year. Now, Nokia Mobile on Twitter has confirmed that this will include the United States.

The high-end Nokia 6 has already been released in China and features a Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Featuring unibody aluminum construction, it has a 5.5-inch 1080p display and costs €229 ($241.86).

At €189 ($199.61), users can get the Nokia 5 with same processor, but only 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a smaller 5.2-inch 720p display. The Nokia 3 is the cheapest device with a polycarbonate back for €139 ($146.80). Specs include a 5-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB with expansion, and a quad-core processor.

The two former devices will launch with stock Android 7.1.1 and the promise of fast security and platform updates. These are far from flagship phones, but affordable nonetheless.

Many questions remain about the US launch, including whether it will just be sold unlocked or if the new Nokia is partnering with carriers for a wider release.