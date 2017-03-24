Diesel, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger announce new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches starting at $299

We’re getting a flood of new Android Wear 2.0 products out of Baselworld 2017 and among the newcomers are three new options from traditional watch brands Diesel, Hugo Boss, and Tommy Hilfiger, all starting at about $299.

Following Fossil, these new smartwatches feature designs that are pretty similar to that of more traditional watches which these companies are well-known for. Looking first at Hugo Boss, we have the “Touch.” This watch has a very traditional design which, with the right watchface, seems pretty indistinguishable from a classic watch.

The render shared by Android Wear on Twitter also reveals a design that seems relatively thin, the opposite of what many other Android Wear 2.0 watches have opted for. Specs and pricing are unclear on this model, but considering the brand, I’d bet this won’t cheap, despite the fact that it will probably run on the same basic components as other Android Wear 2.0 watches.

From Tommy Hilfiger, we have the frankly terribly named “T24/7You.” Specs are also unclear on this one, but we do know that its price will be somewhere around $299 thanks to Wareable.com. This one also follows along the traditional watch design route, and the metal band it’s pictured with is certainly a looker. However, it’s likely that the base model will ship with a leather band as pictured on Wareable. The power button also looks like it could pack a rotating crown.

Lastly, we have the Diesel “On.” This watch certainly has a commanding, rugged appearance at first glance and is clearly aimed for those looking for something a little sporty. At a glance, it certainly has the most unique design we’ve seen on Android Wear so far, and it looks like it won’t have any major compromises in terms of hardware. There are three buttons for shortcuts and it certainly looks like the power button could double as a rotating crown, but that’s not confirmed.

Diesel doesn’t offer up too much information on the watch’s specs, aside from the Snapdragon 2100 chipset. Screen size, NFC, heart sensor, and the like are unknown at this time. We do, however, know that pricing will land at $325 and that it’s coming later this year.