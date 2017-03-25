This week’s top stories: Hands-on w/ new Android O features, Android 7.1.2 beta 2, Galaxy S8 leaks, app updates & more

- Mar. 25th 2017 9:56 am PT

Android Top Stories Android O
In this week’s top stories: Hands-on with the new Android O features, Android 7.1.2 beta 2, Galaxy S8 leaks, app updates and much more. 

Best iPhone, iPad, & Apple TV game controllers

We kick things off this week with our look at everything in the first Android O developer preview as we go hands-on with some of the new user-facing features. The latest Galaxy S8 leaks arrive showing the a blue metal frame and rumored pricing leaks along with new images of four unique colors. And Samsung unveils its context-aware ‘Bixby’ AI assistant ahead of the official S8 launch.

Google details its Talk transition, SMS removal for Hangouts, and other G Suite changes. The Google search app gets new features alongside other new apps and updates. And we take a look at everything new in Android 7.1.2 beta 2.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Android |

Galaxy S8 |

Apps |

This week’s top videos |

