The Midnight Black OnePlus 3T is now available for $479

- Mar. 28th 2017 6:25 am PT

Android OnePlus OnePlus 3T
View Comments

After announcing a black version of the OnePlus 3T in collaboration with colette, OnePlus recently announced plans to launch a limited edition “Midnight Black” variant of the phone, and today, that new variant is up for sale…

The best gifts for Android users

The Midnight Black OnePlus 3T offers up a black matte color which, admittedly, is pretty good-looking on this device. OnePlus says that this variant undergoes “two sandblasting treatments with various sizes of metal sand to bring out a bright, classy luster.”

Just like the standard OnePlus 3T, this new variant offers up a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 821, 6GB of RAM, 16MP cameras on the front and rear, and a 3,400 mAh battery with Dash Charge and USB-C.

The one big difference, though, is that the Midnight Black color is only available as a 128GB model, bringing the price up to $479. This model will only be available in limited quantities, so if you’re interested, act fast! Orders are open now via OnePlus’ online store.

Favorite Gear

Pixel XL

Pixel XL

Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3T

View THe Guide

OnePlus

OnePlus

View THe Guide