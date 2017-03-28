The Midnight Black OnePlus 3T is now available for $479

After announcing a black version of the OnePlus 3T in collaboration with colette, OnePlus recently announced plans to launch a limited edition “Midnight Black” variant of the phone, and today, that new variant is up for sale…

The Midnight Black OnePlus 3T offers up a black matte color which, admittedly, is pretty good-looking on this device. OnePlus says that this variant undergoes “two sandblasting treatments with various sizes of metal sand to bring out a bright, classy luster.”

Just like the standard OnePlus 3T, this new variant offers up a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 821, 6GB of RAM, 16MP cameras on the front and rear, and a 3,400 mAh battery with Dash Charge and USB-C.

The one big difference, though, is that the Midnight Black color is only available as a 128GB model, bringing the price up to $479. This model will only be available in limited quantities, so if you’re interested, act fast! Orders are open now via OnePlus’ online store.