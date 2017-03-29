Android Wear 2.0 is now (actually) rolling out to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor, & Tag Heuer Connected

Google said early last month that Android Wear 2.0 would be rolling out “over the coming weeks,” but the reality of the situation turned out to be that… the update wasn’t really hitting any Android Wear watches quite yet. Maybe that’s because Google wanted to keep 2.0 exclusive to its fancy new LG watches for a while, or maybe Google is just terrible at pushing software updates.

But regardless, it now appears that a select few Android Wear smartwatches are truly, actually, for-real getting the update to Android Wear 2.0 starting today, and they’re not the first watches you’d expect…

The first three watches to get Android Wear 2.0 will be the Fossil Q Founder, the Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, and the Tag Heuer Connected, a post by a Google Community Manager on the Google Support Forums says:

Hi everyone! The first watches that are getting Android Wear 2.0 via OTA update are the following watches: Fossil Q Founder

Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

Tag Heuer Connected These watches are starting to get OTA today and should roll out to all users by 4th April. Cheers! Ernest on behalf of Android Wear team

So there you have it. If you have one of these three watches, keep an eye out for Android Wear 2.0 rolling out via OTA over the coming days. The watches are “starting to get OTA today” and it should be rolled out to all users of these watches by April 4th. As for the rest of the more than a dozen watches set to get Android Wear 2.0, well, all I can tell you is “soon” (I hope).