The Samsung DeX transforms the Galaxy S8 into a desktop [Gallery]

In this day and age, our smartphones hardly leave our side and the only time we often set them down is when we sit down at our desktop computer. With how powerful our phones are these days, why not just use them as our main computer so that we don’t have to switch from system to system? Well, with the DeX, Samsung hopes to make this dream a reality by using the Galaxy S8 as a desktop…

When you plug your Galaxy S8 into the Samsung DeX, you will get a modified Android desktop experience. With it, you will have full access to your installed apps, saved documents, the ability to reply to text messages, and much more. Basically, you get everything that you love about your phone but on a much bigger screen and the ability to interact with everything using a mouse and keyboard.

The Samsung DeX offers all of the I/O that you will need to get your desktop experience off of the ground. This includes two USB 2.0 ports, an ethernet jack, HDMI out, and a USB Type-C port for power. All you will need to provide to make it all work is a monitor, mouse, and a keyboard.

Samsung isn’t the first company to implement this type of mobile phone computing, though. Back in 2011, we saw Motorola try to do something similar with the Atrix, called Webtop. Although it wasn’t a huge success by any means, the idea was that you would put the Atrix into a laptop or desktop docking system and then run a semi-limited desktop experience.

Even more similar to the Samsung DeX is Microsoft’s Continuum. Just like the DeX, if you have a compatible Windows Phone, you simply connect your smartphone to a dock and then it becomes a makeshift desktop environment.

We do not yet know specifics on the DeX’s availability and price but Samsung does state that it will arrive with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Additionally, depending on the region, you might be able to purchase both the dock and smartphone together as a package deal.