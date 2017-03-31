Gmail for Android updated with support for adding GIFs via Gboard

Over the past month, Gmail for Android has received a number of updates including app shortcuts for accounts and the ability to send/receive money on mobile. Version 7.3 rolling out now adds the ability to insert GIFs into emails with Gboard.

Like Google Voice, Facebook Messenger, and other apps, the picker is activated by tapping the emoji icon and selecting the GIF tab. Users have access to search, as well as popular or recently used GIFs. The selected GIF will be added to the body of the message.

That appears to be the only major feature, though the changelog provides a reminder for the recently added ability to send/receive money right in the app for the US. Earlier this month, Google also announced that the Android app has support for third-party productivity add-ons.

Also on the business front, Google added support for Exchange Tasks, while account specific app shortcuts are now available.

Unfortunately, the ability to stream video attachments, instead of downloading is still only available on the web. Such a feature would be especially useful on mobile.

Version 7.3 of Gmail for Android is rolling out now via the Play Store.