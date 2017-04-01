9to5Rewards: Bundle of 6 cases for Google Pixel or Pixel XL

For this week’s 9to5Rewards, we’re partnering with MobileFun to give away a couple case bundles for Google Pixel or Pixel XL. If you win, you’re going to get a total of 6 different cases from various well-known makers of high-quality cases…

Specifically, we’re giving away a bundle of six cases, like these:

While the actual models and colors will vary depending on stock availability and device, you can expect to receive a variety of cases like the ones above. If we contact you as a winner, be sure to let us know if you would like your case bundle for Google Pixel or Pixel XL.

Each of the two winners of this week’s giveaway is going to get one case bundle. Check back every week for more opportunities to win, and check out the 9to5Rewards guide to see what you’ve already missed out on. There are more chances to win some goodies this week over at 9to5Mac.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our iFixit Pro Tech Toolkits were @MrLostandFound, @DominicCellini, and @ifouthxion.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the US and Canada.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways:

9to5Toys: Fabriq Wireless Speaker w/ AirPlay and Alexa [Giveaway]