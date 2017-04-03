Google is moving to a new issue tracker alongside Android O

- Apr. 3rd 2017 7:35 am PT

Google Issue Tracker
For a long time now Google has used Google Code for tracking issues in Android. However, following the phasing out of that service for the average user, Google has apparently been working on a new issue tracking method in the background, and now it’s ready to debut alongside Android O.

As spotted by Android Police, Google has quietly shifted to a new issue tracker with the Android O developer preview. The tracker is simply found at issuetracker.google.com and is split into different categories called “components,” one of which is for Android O.

According to Android O’s feedback page, this issue tracker has been used internally by Google employees for a while, Android O is just bringing it to the public eye. The issue tracker doesn’t just focus in on Android, though, as it also has “components” for various Google services and products.

