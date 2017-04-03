How to watch The Masters on Android and the web

Today kicks off the first practice round for The Masters with the tournament officially starting this Thursday, April 6. However, coverage starts today at 12 PM ET with a livestream from the ‘Masters On the Range’ camera followed by the Hole No. 16 livestream coming on air at 2 PM ET.

No matter if you’re at home, work, or on the go you’ll be able to keep up with all the excitement of The Masters thanks to robust livestream coverage through The Masters Tournament app (free) on the Play Store. And the great news is you don’t need a cable subscription login…

How to watch The Masters on Android or the web:

Download The Masters Tournament app (free) on your smartphone or tablet Launch the app and tap on the 3 lines icon in the top left corner and tap Watch On any computer go to masters.com and click on Watch at the top.

With either the app or on masters.com you’ll be able to watch live broadcast coverage for the Tournament April 6-9, however you’ll also be able to watch 8 different livestreams (it seems US only) starting today including:

Monday’s Hole No. 16 Camera

Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest

Thursday’s Honorary Starters

Tournament play at Amen Corner (Hole Nos. 11, 12, and 13)

Tournament play at Hole Nos. 15 and 16

Featured Groups channel following key players around the course

Masters On the Range – Special analysis from a live-streamed Practice Range show starting Monday, April 4th through Sunday, April 10th

Masters Green Jacket Ceremony at the conclusion of Tournament play

Other features of The Masters Tournament app include:

Video Everywhere

Shot Tracking Feature

Exclusive Live Scoring

Leader Board Everywhere

Course Overview

Master Radio

Tee Times

The Masters is also offering some livestreams in 4K with a dedicated app for that content.

Users with a 2015 – 2017 model Sony 4K HDR and Ultra HD Smart TVs with Android TV and a 25 megabits per second internet connection will enjoy more than six hours of live 4K Tournament coverage each day. This includes Sony Series XBR: X940D, X940C, X930D, X930C, X910C, X900C, X850D, X850C and XBR X830C.

You can also find The Masters on CBS Sports and ESPN.