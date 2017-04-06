Google app testing built-in screenshot cropping and drawing tools before sharing

Hinted at in previous teardowns, screenshot editing tools in the Google app are beginning to go live for some users. Once enabled, screenshots taken through Google Assistant can be usefully cropped and drawn on before being shared.

Opening the latest Google beta (version 6.16), one user noticed that the app asked for new device storage permissions “to improve the way we handle screenshots you take.” The new features doesn’t alter the current workflow too much, with taking a screenshot through Assistant still opening up the standard share sheet.

However, this sheet now includes options to crop and draw. Taping the former brings up a regular crop tool with a “Done” toast at the bottom of the screen. Meanwhile, the Draw feature has a basic palette of six colors to doodle anywhere on the image, as well as undo button.

Once finished editing, the Google app will resurface the sheet to finish up and share the screenshot.

These two features are especially handy and hopefully will soon see a wider rollout. At the moment, none of my devices have yet to see this A/B test. Enroll in the latest beta of the Google app via the Play Store.