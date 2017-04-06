YouTube raises threshold for Partner Program, no monetization until 10k channel views

YouTube today announced notable changes to its Partner Program. Users looking to make money on uploaded videos will now be subject to expanded safeguards. Applications to the monetization program now requires 10,000 lifetime views before being accepted.

The move is primarily aimed at weeding out abuse in the form of those who upload and re-upload original content and “try to earn revenue from it.”

Starting today, ads will no longer be served on YouTube Partner Program videos until a channel reaches 10,000 lifetime views. The company believes that this “new threshold gives us enough information to determine the validity of a channel.”

Specifically, it will give YouTube more time to see if a channel is following guidelines and advertiser policies. The latter point is likely an additional response to the criticism and boycott Google received from advertisers that had ads displayed alongside controversial content.

At the moment, revenue earned on channels with under 10k views up until today will not be impacted. In the coming weeks, applications to the Partner Program will feature a new review process. Only after reaching the new view count will a channel be reviewed for monetization.

YouTube believes that the threshold at 10,000 lifetime views is low enough so that there will be “minimal impact on our aspiring creators.”