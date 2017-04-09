New Balance says the RunIQ will be updated to Android Wear 2.0 ‘no later than April 14th’

CES didn’t bring us a ton of new Android Wear tech, but one of the more interesting options was the RunIQ from New Balance. Designed with runners in mind, this fitness-first smartwatch looks pretty promising, and now the company is confirming Android Wear 2.0 for this coming week.

Via its forums, New Balance has confirmed that Android Wear 2.0 will be rolling out to the RunIQ and will be available to all no later than April 14th, this coming Friday. That’s great news for owners of the device, as it brings more than a few new features and enhancements along with it.

New Balance says that Wear 2.0 brings enhanced GPS functionality when connected to iOS among other enhancements for iOS users including Bluetooth stability. Further, the company says there will be better battery life, and it will include updates to the running features. That, of course, goes along with Wear 2.0’s standard features, such as an on-watch Play Store. The full changelog follows.

Improved GPS acquisition when paired with an iOS device

Updates for overall battery life

Google Play Store on RunIQ – no phone needed when connected to WiFi

Google Play Music and untethered running for iOS users

Customizable watch faces with Complications

Improved Bluetooth connectivity when paired with an iOS device

Onscreen mile, kilometer, and lap notifications are bigger and include the previous split time

The New Balance RunIQ is available for purchase for $299.