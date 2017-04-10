9to5Toys Lunch Break: HP 14-inch Chromebook $145, Anker Easter Sale discounts, Logitech Multi-Device Keyboard $60, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
HP’s 14-inch 4GB Chromebook (refurb) is selling for $145 (Orig. $450)
Anker’s Easter Sale discounts your favorite power and audio gear
Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard goes to $60 at Amazon
Review: MUJJO Leather/Wool Sleeves keep your MacBook protected in style
Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone
Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more
Best Console Releases for April: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Outlast 2 & more
9to5Rewards: Brydge iPad Keyboards provide serious productivity on-the-go [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Logitech UE Roll 2 Bluetooth Speaker $55, Dell UltraSharp 24-inch Monitor $200, more
- Harmon Kardon’s HKTS 30 5.1-Ch Home Theater System $250
- Anker takes the wraps off new slim iPhone 7 battery case with Lightning port access
- Games/Apps: For Honor $35, Nioh $32, Mario Maker $30, freebies, more
- Save up to 40% off select Play-Doh, Nerf and more toys in today’s Gold Box
- Tower Inflatable 10-ft SUP Board Package for $200+ off at Amazon
- TP-Link Archer C9 802.11ac Dual-Band Gigabit Router for $90
- Garmin’s Dash Cam 30 records in full 1080p, now $68 (Reg. $100+)
- Gorilla Ladders Step Stool is at Home Depot for $20 (Reg. $30)
- RAVPower’s 40W 4-port USB Desktop Charger on sale for $14 Prime shipped
- Nintendo amiibo sale, three for $20: Pikachu, Mega Man, Sonic and more
- MFi Lightning cables come in braided stainless steel now: 3.3-ft. $7 (Reg. $15)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has deep discounts on Invicta Men’s Watches from $32
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Cabela’s, Barnes & Noble, Chili’s, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey PowerHub Mini w/ 4 USB Ports $16, more
- Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro + Touch Bar $1,750 (Reg. $1,999)
- iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery
- Kingdom New Lands for iOS gets very first price drop: $7
- Legend of Skyfish iOS/Android action-adventure hits lowest price ever: $1
- Trine 1, 2 & 3 for Mac now on sale from $2 each (Reg. up to $15)
- Artkive for iOS goes free: easily keep track of all your kids’ artwork
- App Store Free App of the Week: Toca Life School children’s iOS app free
- Night Sky 4 for iOS now available for free (Reg. $1+)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Knomo’s water-resistant LiveFree bag offers wireless charging on the go
Duo is the AI-infused Smart Mirror that everyone needs to start their day
Powrtabs is a biodegradable charger for your iPhone and Android
- TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulbs gain Alexa control, remain affordable at $20+
- With Polar’s new M430 iOS compatible sports watch, you’ll run smarter
- Transformers Forged to Fight out now on iOS/Android (free-to-play)
- Lift-bit offers a stylish and intelligent modular seating system for your home
- Xbox Scorpio console specs unveiled with native 4K and more
- Samsung’s MU Series Ultra HDTVs bring affordability and sleek designs
- Clarity is a touchscreen Smart Speaker that combines Google Now and Alexa
- How to add sound to your LEGO creations with the PFx Brick
- The Sunrise Smart Pillow aspires to make every morning better
- Lego introduces 16 new minifigures with Collectible Series 17
- Epson details new Home Cinema 1450 projector with incredible lumen count
- Western Digital announces My Passport external SSD with USB-C connection
- Sony G-Series SSDs for 4K video hit store shelves next month
- Dishonored 2’s first three missions for free on PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Bring pixel art to life with PIXIO magnetic construction sets
- Bang & Olufsen’s BeoSound Shape AirPlay and Chromecast speakers are almost here
- Dbells’s HD Live is the “smartest Video Doorbell and Security Cam available”
- How to control multiple MIDI parameters at once using the new Goliath
- ASUS debuts new high-end gaming monitors with stunning designs
- PicoBrew Model C hits Kickstarter with an eye on affordable at-home brewing
- JVC releases new Bluetooth in-ear and sport headphones
- Kudrone is your affordable 4K Smart Nano Drone
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Google Home + Philips Hue Smart Lighting Kit bundle for $266
Best Online Fashion Discounts for Students in 2017
- Netgear Arlo Pro 3-Camera Surveillance System: $500
- Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker returns to $100
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Toaster Oven nearly $100 off (refurb)
- Mpow 20 LED Outdoor Solar Lights $16, more
- Lowe’s Gift Card: $225 in credit for $200
- Garmin Fitness Smartwatches from $220
- MicroUSB to USB-C adapters (4-pack): $5
- RAVPower 12000mAh Power Bank $16, more
- Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker for just $18
- Brita Filtered Sport Water Bottle for just over $4
- Saks Off 5th: 80% off select spring styles, shoes, and more
- Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-pc Cookware Set $182
- Logitech’s G300s Optical Gaming Mouse is now $20
- Top Caribbean Destinations For Your Next Vacation
- 6-pack Hampton Bay Solar LED Pathway Lights $9.50, more
- Smithsonian magazine: 1-year for $8 (Reg. $12+), more
- Schlage Connect Touchscreen Deadbolt in two colors: $199
- DJI Drone Deals from $349
- Mpow Bluetooth Headphones $19.50, more
- Werner 8-ft. Fiberglass Step Ladder is yours for $70
- Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender $26.50 (best-seller)
- Learn to Code with 12 Courses for $65
- RTIC Stainless Steel 64oz Bottle for $17 shipped
- Novation Launchkey Mini 20% off
- KMASHI 10000mAh Dual USB Power Bank $9
- Amazon’s buy 2 get 1 free board games
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $12.50
- Fandango: hundreds of $5 movies
- Atlantic magazine for just $4.25/yr
- UPS My Choice Premium 1-Yr. Membership just $10
- Inflatable Kayak Set for $65 shipped