9to5Toys Last Call: BlackBerry Priv (unlocked) $260, SanDisk Storage Sale, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
BlackBerry Priv STV100-2 32GB GSM Factory Unlocked: $260 shipped (Reg. $400)
SanDisk flash drives, SSDs and more up to 35% off at Amazon, today only
iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery
Review: MUJJO Leather/Wool Sleeves keep your MacBook protected in style
Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone
Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more
Best Console Releases for April: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Outlast 2 & more
9to5Rewards: Brydge iPad Keyboards provide serious productivity on-the-go [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Dell’s Color Laser All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint is down to $130
- Olala 6000mAh Power Bank w/ MFi Lightning Cable $15, more
- Garmin Vivofit 2 Bluetooth Fitness Wristband $40,more
- Sony announces super thin $700 e-paper tablet
- Petcube Play w/ 1080p video, audio & built-in laser $142 (Reg. $200)
- Inferno is the the $1 HD iTunes Movie Rental of the Week
- Coleman camping gear up to 30% off: tents, grills and more at Amazon
- Amazon offers a three-piece Moscow Mule mug set for $26 in today’s Gold Box
- True Religion offers 30% off entire purchase + free shipping
- Games/Apps: Minecraft Story Mode $20, Diablo III $20, iOS freebies, more
- Staedtler Fineliner Adult Coloring Book Pens $19 + more
- Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $2,070 ($329 savings)
- Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro + Touch Bar $1,750 (Reg. $1,999)
- Kingdom New Lands for iOS gets very first price drop: $7
- Legend of Skyfish iOS/Android action-adventure hits lowest price ever: $1
- Trine 1, 2 & 3 for Mac now on sale from $2 each (Reg. up to $15)
- Artkive for iOS goes free: easily keep track of all your kids’ artwork
- App Store Free App of the Week: Toca Life School children’s iOS app free
- Hyperburner iOS space racer free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- Caseology iPhone 7/Plus cases in a variety of styles and colors from $4
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Anker takes the wraps off new slim iPhone 7 battery case with Lightning port access
Teodoor offers full smart lock functionality in the ‘world’s smallest package’
Kniterate is a smart 3D printer for the aspiring tailor
- Ford’s smart crib will get your infant to sleep without having to take a night drive
- Play Elder Scrolls Online for free on PS4, Xbox One, Mac/PC
- Knomo’s water-resistant LiveFree bag offers wireless charging on the go
- Duo is the AI-infused Smart Mirror that everyone needs to start their day
- Powrtabs is a biodegradable charger for your iPhone and Android
- TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulbs gain Alexa control, remain affordable at $20+
- With Polar’s new M430 iOS compatible sports watch, you’ll run smarter
- Transformers Forged to Fight out now on iOS/Android (free-to-play)
- Lift-bit offers a stylish and intelligent modular seating system for your home
- Xbox Scorpio console specs unveiled with native 4K and more
- Samsung’s MU Series Ultra HDTVs bring affordability and sleek designs
- Clarity is a touchscreen Smart Speaker that combines Google Now and Alexa
- How to add sound to your LEGO creations with the PFx Brick
- The Sunrise Smart Pillow aspires to make every morning better
- Lego introduces 16 new minifigures with Collectible Series 17
- Epson details new Home Cinema 1450 projector with incredible lumen count
- Western Digital announces My Passport external SSD with USB-C connection
- Sony G-Series SSDs for 4K video hit store shelves next month
- Dishonored 2’s first three missions for free on PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Bring pixel art to life with PIXIO magnetic construction sets
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Anker’s Easter Sale discounts your favorite power and audio gear
Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard goes to $60 at Amazon
Google Home + Philips Hue Smart Lighting Kit bundle for $266
Best Online Fashion Discounts for Students in 2017
- Harmon Kardon 5.1-Ch Home Theater $250
- RAVPower 4-port USB Charger $14 Prime shipped
- Nintendo amiibo sale, three for $20:
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Cabela’s, more
- Aukey PowerHub Mini w/ 4 USB Ports $16, more
- Starbucks is handing out $5 credits
- PSVR Aim Controller Farpoint Bundle pre-order $20 off
- AmazonBasics Scissors from just over $1 Prime shipped
- View-Maser Batman VR Pack $13 Prime shipped
- Netgear Arlo Q 1080p Security Cam $127.50
- Stanley 8-Inch Torpedo Level $2
- 8-pack EcoSmart A19 LED Light Bulbs $10, more
- Netgear Arlo Pro 3-Cam Surveillance: $500
- Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker returns to $100
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Toaster Oven nearly $100 off (refurb)
- Mpow 20 LED Outdoor Solar Lights $16, more
- Lowe’s Gift Card: $225 in credit for $200
- Garmin Fitness Smartwatches from $220
- MicroUSB to USB-C adapters (4-pack): $5
- RAVPower 12000mAh Power Bank $16, more
- Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker for just $18
- Brita Filtered Sport Water Bottle for just over $4
- Saks Off 5th: 80% off select spring styles, shoes, and more
- Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-pc Cookware Set $182
- Logitech’s G300s Optical Gaming Mouse is now $20
- Top Caribbean Destinations For Your Next Vacation
- 6-pack Hampton Bay Solar LED Pathway Lights $9.50, more