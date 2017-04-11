9to5Toys Last Call: BlackBerry Priv (unlocked) $260, SanDisk Storage Sale, more

- Apr. 11th 2017 4:50 pm PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

BlackBerry Priv STV100-2 32GB GSM Factory Unlocked: $260 shipped (Reg. $400)

SanDisk flash drives, SSDs and more up to 35% off at Amazon, today only

iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery

Review: MUJJO Leather/Wool Sleeves keep your MacBook protected in style

Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone

Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more

Best Console Releases for April: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Outlast 2 & more

9to5Rewards: Brydge iPad Keyboards provide serious productivity on-the-go [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Dell’s Color Laser All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint is down to $130

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Anker takes the wraps off new slim iPhone 7 battery case with Lightning port access

Teodoor offers full smart lock functionality in the ‘world’s smallest package’

Kniterate is a smart 3D printer for the aspiring tailor

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker’s Easter Sale discounts your favorite power and audio gear

Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard goes to $60 at Amazon

Google Home + Philips Hue Smart Lighting Kit bundle for $266

Best Online Fashion Discounts for Students in 2017

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide