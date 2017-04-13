Instagram Stories adds new features for stickers, now at 200M daily users

Instagram is rolling out an update today that adds new features for stickers in both Stories and Direct messaging. The new features include more custom geostickers for cities, a new selfie sticker, and a “sticker pinning” feature that gives you more options for adding stickers to videos.

The company also announced today that the Stories feature is now at 200 million active users daily. That’s up from 150 million users that it announced back in January.

As for the new features, the Selfie Sticker allows you to capture a “mini-selfie” that can be applied in Stories or Direct messages like any other sticker (as pictured above, left):

Turn your selfie into a sticker so you can quickly share your reaction or trade faces with someone (or something) in your story. When you take a photo or video and tap the smiley face, you’ll see a new sticker with a camera icon that lets you capture a mini-selfie. Before or after capturing, tap to apply different frame styles: fade or circle. Put your selfie sticker anywhere, adjust the size and use as many other creative tools as you want.

Also arriving with today’s update are new geostickers for four cities, bringing city-themed stickers designed by local artists. And you’ll find a new shortcut for your recently used stickers by swiping to the right of the sticker pane.

In addition to the new sticker types, a Pinning feature in today’s update allows you to place a sticker in a specific location within a video, and it also works for the company’s Boomerang and hands-free video features. You can pin a sticker by tapping and holding it after placing it in a video.

The update for Instagram for Android is rolling out today for all users.