If you could, what specs would you upgrade in your smartphone? [Poll]

Whenever new devices come out, there are companies like iFixIt that tear them apart and attempt to see how difficult it is to repair them. In these cases, though, they are only looking at how easy it is to repair broken screens, replace batteries, and fix other minor aspects of the device.

Today, we received a report of a Nexus 5X owner who was able to successfully double the amount of installed RAM from 2GB to 4GB. A while back, another user even upgraded his Nexus 5 with extra storage. If it was possible, would you manually swap out the preinstalled internal hardware for something newer and more powerful?

Typically, the reason why people don’t attempt to upgrade their device’s RAM and the processor is because it breaks the device. Not only is there the possibility of physically breaking the device when modifying it, the software running on each device is specifically coded to work with the hardware that shipped with the device.

In this case, for whatever reason, the Nexus 5X’s RAM upgrade didn’t brick the phone’s software or break the device’s hardware at all.

Would you change out the preinstalled specs of your smartphone to possibly extend the life of the device? If so, what would you change? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!