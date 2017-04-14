Nvidia hosting Spring Sale for Shield devices, offering up to 66% off select games

- Apr. 14th 2017 5:46 am PT

Nvidia NVIDIA Shield
View Comments

Nvidia’s collection of Android-powered hardware offers up a gaming experience you can’t get on any other Android device, but games are obviously the biggest part of making that successful. Until April 16th, Nvidia Shield users have a chance to pick up some sweet deals on various games for their Shield tablets, handhelds, or set-top boxes.

The best gifts for Android users

These Android games were developed with that hardware in mind, so these games should run without any issues at all on those devices. That includes full compatibility with the Shield Controller. Many of these games, however, are available on most Android devices so you can take advantage of this sale on your non-Nvidia phone or tablet as well. The full list of games follows:

Note: Nvidia’s provided graphic for this sale lists up to 75% off, but discounts are no higher than 66%.

Favorite Gear

Pixel XL

Pixel XL

Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9

Guides

Nvidia

Nvidia

View THe Guide

NVIDIA Shield

NVIDIA Shield

View THe Guide