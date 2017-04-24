Nominees for 2017 Google Play Awards revealed, winners announced at I/O

The annual Google Play Awards will again be presented at I/O 2017. Selected by Googlers, there are 12 categories ranging from Standout Indie to best AR experience. In the mean time, all 60 apps and games are grouped together in a new Play Store collection.

Each category has its own specific criteria, but there are also common requirements for all the chosen apps: high star rating, technical performance and freshness. The latter metric requires that the app launched or received a major update in the past year.

Nominees were selected much like last year by cross-functional teams throughout Google who work hand-in-hand with the relevant categories and product areas.

The “Best Experience” category covers what developers are doing with TV, AR, VR, and Android Wear. The latter two look for apps that take advantage of Daydream and Wear 2.0, respectively.

There is also the more general best app and game category, and more specific rankings, like best app for kids, multiplayer game, accessibility experience, and social impact.

Besides prominent Play Store placement, winning developers will also receive a physical trophy. From the teaser video, it appears that this year’s hardware has been redesigned.

The Google Play Awards presentation will also be livestreamed on May 18th at 6:30 pm for those not attending I/O in person. In the mean time, checkout the entire list of apps on Google Play.