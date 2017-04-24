Nvidia Shield TV now supports 4K movies on Google Play, 4K Google Cast support

The 2017 Nvidia Shield TV is one of the best set-top boxes you can buy, especially for 4K content. It’s one of the only Android TV devices to stream Amazon Video in 4K, and it pushes 4K HDR content without skipping a beat. Now, Nvidia has announced that its streaming box supports 4K content from Google Play Movies.

Through an update, Nvidia has enabled 4K playback through the Play Movies & TV app on the Shield TV. This allows users to watch movies that are available in 4K in full resolution on the Shield, regardless of which 4K TV they own. Until now, 4K playback through Play Movies has been limited to only a handful of TVs and devices, so this is a very welcome update.

Further, this update enables 4K support for Google Cast, which means users can now push 4K content directly from mobile devices to their Shield TV.

With this update, Nvidia also furthers its lead over many other streaming devices when it comes to 4K. The Shield TV can now stream 4K content via Amazon Video, Youtube, Netflix, Google Photos, Vudu, Plex, Kodi, and Vimeo.