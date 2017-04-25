Some Galaxy S8 owners are having trouble with fast wireless charging

The Galaxy S8 may not have the best battery life on a smartphone today, but it makes up for that with just about every charging method available. You’ve got standard and fast charging over USB-C, as well as compatibility with both Qi and PMA wireless charging. Further, the device includes fast wireless charging, but some users seem to be running into issues with that functionality…

According to some users on Samsung’s own forums and over on XDA, some Galaxy S8 units are not properly working with fast wireless charging. Standard Qi and PMA charging seems unaffected, but multiple fast wireless chargers including some of Samsung’s own options don’t seem to work.

With Samsung’s chargers, the problems seems to be limited to chargers that were placed on the market before the Galaxy S8 was launched. The company’s chargers that were launched after the S8’s reveal seem to work just fine. With fast chargers that were designed for the Galaxy S7, the phone displays a notification stating that there was an irregular charge and pauses the charge.

That leads me to believe that Samsung has adjusted how fast wireless charging works on the S8. It’s possible that the company could fix this with a software update, but if it is hardware related, that means a lot of users are going to adjust to new chargers…