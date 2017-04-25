Google Maps for Android and iOS adds useful parking reminders

Google Maps is adding a small, but very useful feature that lets users record where they parked. Available on both Android and iOS, the feature can also provide reminders for when your parking meter is about to expire.

Tapping the blue dot that marks your current location brings up a menu with a new “Save your parking” option. Once saved, a green dot with a ‘P’ will appear on-screen.

Users can fine-tune the address, write parking notes, and add how much time is left by clicking the circular marker. The screen that pops up also allows users to share that location and add pictures to further remember where they parked. The time left feature automatically includes a 15 minute reminder.

Once done with the parking location, users can return to that screen to clear it. Alternately, adding a new parking reminder will automatically delete the previous one.

On iOS, the manual “Set as parking location” entry complements a recent automatic parking detection capability. This clever feature works when you pair a phone to a car by USB or Bluetooth. When the connection is disabled, Maps will automatically note the location.

Be sure to update the latest version of Google Maps for Android and iOS to use parking reminders.