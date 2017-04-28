Samsung will offer a Galaxy S8+ in Hong Kong with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ offer some of the best specs available on a mobile phone right now, but some devices beat it in one department or another. In one region, though, Samsung will be offering an S8+ variant that maxes out the specs…

In Hong Kong (via SamMobile), Samsung will be offering up a Galaxy S8+ variant that adds on an extra 2GB of RAM, giving the device a total of a whopping 6GB of RAM. The spec bump matches it with dozens of options in the same market that also offer 6GB of RAM, as well as international competitors like OnePlus. Further, this new variant will offer 128GB of storage, which is double that of the standard S8/S8+. 64GB is great and enough for most, but extra internal storage is something everyone can appreciate.

Aside from those upgrades, this S8+ variant packs the same basic specs including the 6.2-inch AMOLED “Infinity Display,” Snapdragon 835, and 12MP camera. The best part about this new variant, though, is the fact that it will be sold unlocked. That potentially means spec-obsessed buyers will be able to get this variant and use it anywhere in the world, so long as they don’t mind paying the extra cost. The upgraded S8+ goes on sale in Hong Kong on May 25th.