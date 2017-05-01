ZTE Axon 7 picks up blue light filter, support for 256GB microSD cards in latest update

One of 2016’s best Android smartphones was the ZTE Axon 7. Packing flagship specs into a very affordable price tag, the phone offered up an excellent overall experience. Now, ZTE is further enhancing the software for Axon 7 owners, adding on a couple of features which users will be sure to appreciate.

The first major addition in this latest update is support for microSD cards up to 256GB in size. Previously, the device was limited to just 128GB through the slot, so the added flexibility is certainly welcome, especially for those who store high-quality music on the SD card for using with the built-in DAC.

Along with that, ZTE has added a new “Night Mode” blue light filter. Like on other smartphones such as the Google Pixel, this feature gives the display a red or yellow tint, helping to filter out the blue light the display produces which can keep you up at night.

The update should be available to all Axon 7 owners over the next 48 hours and keeps the phone on Android 7.1.1. ZTE recommends that users remove the microSD card before accepting this update as well. The full changelog for this new update follows: